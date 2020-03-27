Telecom traffic in Cuba grows 10% due to Covid-19 Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Telecommunications traffic in Cuba has grown 10% since the government measures to protect the population from the coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, were announced, the telephone company president Mayra Arevich said. ‘The traffic growth for 3 (three) days is more than 10% of additional volume on our networks,’ the executive president of the Cuban Telecommunications Company (ETECSA) posted on her Twitter account @MayraArevich on Thursday. The official also urged not to use large volumes of data on the mobile phone network so that the traffic capacity can be shared among all, after remembering that navigation requires seven times more resources than voice calls. These (voice calls) ‘guarantee the fundamental communications with the emergency services and our health system,’ Arevich wrote on another tweet quoted Friday by Granma newspaper after social media were flooded with requests so the telephone company downgrades the rates. ETECSA guarantees voice/data network stability at this time of constant surveillance on the coronavirus pandemic, with which more than 465,000 people have already been infected in 200 countries, she said. Communications Minister Jorge Luis Perdomo also said this Thursday that the measures to fight coronavirus were conceived with integrality. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba protests against US attacks on medical cooperationSiguiente One thousand 851 isolated patients in Cuban surveillance on Covid-19 También te puede interesar Cuban president claims attack on Venezuela is against the region Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Congressman supports call to suspend US measures against Cuba Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba creates temporary working group for measures against Covid-19 Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty