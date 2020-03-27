Cuba creates temporary working group for measures against Covid-19 Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba’s Council of Ministers has created a temporary working group in charge of presenting new measures to strengthen the confrontation with the Covid-19, official sources said today. The group will be made up of several ministers and will be managed by the deputy prime minister and head of economy and planning, Alejandro Gil, according to a review of the highest government meeting held this week. The meeting was led by President Miguel Diaz-Canel and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, who said that new decisions to contain the impact of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus will be known this afternoon at the Round Table, a radio program that will be broadcast at 18:00 local time. They cover (the regulation) the economic and social areas, and the government will focus on strict compliance with a constant checking, said Marrero. The demand must be reinforced, he said, fundamentally in the local government’s actions, which must address the wrongdoing together with the National Revolutionary Police. This battle belongs to all of us, he said after mentioning the need for the population to know about the fines and other sanctions to which violators of the rules are exposed to in the fight against the pandemic, which has already killed more than 21,000 people worldwide. During the session, the Government Plan for the Prevention and Fighting of Crimes and Illegalities affecting Forests, Flora and Fauna and other Natural Resources was also approved. Colonel Manuel Lamas, head of the Forest Ranger Corps, detailed some criminal acts related to logging, hunting, poaching; artisanal mining; pollution, blockages and diversion of rivers for crop irrigation; and wildlife trafficking through border points. The plan seeks greater coherence in the institutional system where administrative, regulatory, control and operational measures are combined to achieve greater integrity in preventing and confronting crimes and illegalities that damage natural resources. In this regard, Diaz-Canel said that there are illegalities that can be seen by everyone, they have become normal things and no action has been taken. We are going to order all this, the president said, and we must do it from top to toe.’ The meeting approved the policy for improving the system of copyright and other similar rights, which recognizes the broadest access to literary and artistic creation, combined with recognition of creators for their work. In this way, the rules on this matter, which date back three decades, are updated. Likewise, the General Plan of Urban Ordering of Caibarien city was adopted, located in the central province of Villa Clara and with a strong link to the tourist development of the northern group of cays. The president of the Physical Planning Institute Samuel Rodiles considered that it will improve the habitat of the place and the services provided, as well as the historical, cultural and architectural heritage. Fuente: Pl/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior One thousand 851 isolated patients in Cuban surveillance on Covid-19Siguiente Congressman supports call to suspend US measures against Cuba También te puede interesar Cuban president claims attack on Venezuela is against the region Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Congressman supports call to suspend US measures against Cuba Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad One thousand 851 isolated patients in Cuban surveillance on Covid-19 Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty