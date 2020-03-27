Congressman supports call to suspend US measures against Cuba Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Democratic Representative James McGovern is included on Friday among the voices calling on the U.S. government to suspend punishments against Cuba in the midst of the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus pandemic. Through Twitter, the U.S. legislator from Massachusetts said that this pandemic knows no borders and is not limited by history or politics. “I agree with those who are asking the United States to suspend sanctions against Cuba to facilitate humanitarian aid in the midst of Covid-19”, said the congressman, referring to the disease caused by the aforementioned coronavirus. Along with these words, McGovern shared a statement issued the day before by eight U.S. organizations to ask the administration of Republican Donald Trump to lift for a while the unilateral coercive measures imposed to Cuba, in order to facilitate the flow of humanitarian and medical supplies. Organizations such as the Center for Democracy in the Americas, Engage Cuba, the National Foreign Trade Council and the Caribbean Baseball and Education Foundation noted in that text that the pandemic poses substantial threats to public health and disrupts and endangers the lives of many people around the world, and Cuba is no exception. According to the signatory organizations, although there are supposed to be humanitarian subsidies within the framework of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by Washington on the island almost 60 years ago, ‘in practice, there are severe limitations and obstacles to delivering humanitarian assistance to Cuba.’ For that reason, the groups listed some practical challenges that should be addressed in the midst of the current crisis, including limits on sending remittances to the Caribbean nation and sanctions that prevent aid from other states from being directed to Cuba. In this regard, they recalled that companies and individuals from other countries who wish to help the Cuban people through the sale of medical products, are limited by the measures that prevent sending to the island materials with more than 10 percent U.S. components. In addition, the U.S. punishments for Cuba are so far-reaching that many foreign companies avoid running the risk associated with such a heavily sanctioned environment, they warned. Amid the global spread of the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus, many voices inside and outside the United States have called on the U.S. government to lift restrictions on Cuba and countries such as Venezuela and Iran, a call so far ignored by Washington. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba creates temporary working group for measures against Covid-19Siguiente Cuban president claims attack on Venezuela is against the region También te puede interesar Cuban president claims attack on Venezuela is against the region Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba creates temporary working group for measures against Covid-19 Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad One thousand 851 isolated patients in Cuban surveillance on Covid-19 Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty