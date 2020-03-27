Cuban president claims attack on Venezuela is against the region Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said Friday that the U.S. attack on Venezuela and its leader Nicolas Maduro is against the region. The imperial move is an attempt to escape from internal problems in an election year, Diaz-Canel posted on Twitter. While governments of the region and the world are united against the Covid-19 pandemic, the empire is threatening our peoples, the head of State added. Earlier, the Cuban leader denounced that the defeated empire is attacking, lying and threatening in allusion to the U.S. hostility against Venezuela. The day before, the U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, offered rewards of up to 15 million dollars for information leading to the arrest or conviction of Maduro for drug trafficking, an accusation in which former Colombian guerrillas Ivan Marquez and Jesus Santrich were also involved. The attack includes Defense Minister General Vladimir Padrino, Economic Vice President Tareck el Aissami and the president of the National Constituent Assembly and vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, Diosdado Cabello. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Congressman supports call to suspend US measures against Cuba También te puede interesar Congressman supports call to suspend US measures against Cuba Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba creates temporary working group for measures against Covid-19 Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad One thousand 851 isolated patients in Cuban surveillance on Covid-19 Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty