One thousand 851 isolated patients in Cuban surveillance on Covid-19

Cuba is currently admitted for clinical-epidemiological surveillance in the isolation and care centers created for this purpose, 1,851 patients. According to the director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health, Francisco Durán, 136 of them are foreigners and 1,715 Cubans.

Another 34 thousand 216 people, he explained, are monitored in their homes from Primary Health Care.

Yesterday there were three medical discharges from the Pedro Kourí Institute of Tropical Medicine: two Italian patients, contact of the deceased Italian with negative Covid-19 tests, and a Cuban citizen residing in the Guanabacoa municipality, Havana province, he pointed out. Duran.

The expert reported that the number of confirmed cases in the largest of the Antilles rose to 80 after testing positive for 13 citizens.

As of March 26, 173 countries with Covid-19 cases are reported with 467,710 confirmed cases and 20,947 deaths, for a fatality of 4.48 percent. According to Durán, local transmission is reported by 125 countries.

While in America 81 thousand 083 confirmed cases are reported, which represents 17.3 percent of the total cases reported in the world, with 1,225 deaths.