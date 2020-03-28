Cuba improves plan of economic actions to fight Covid-19 Hace 40 min Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba is currently taking new measures in the rearrangement of investments, internal trade and food production as part of the economic plan to fight the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. On Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Alejandro Gil announced as part of this plan local productions are going to be focused on the country’s needs as well as the rearrangement of food supplies of paralyzed sectors as tourism or education for the sake of society. ‘All resources are going to be distributed in the most equitable possible way, but first we have to produce,’ assured the also minister of Economy in his speech on Mesa Redonda television program. According to the minister, the country’s plan of investments will be adjusted and productive, food and other activities will be prioritized. The current scenario seeks correspondence between investments in the Gross Domestic Product and profiting fundamental resources of consumption and steel production, cement and other areas, he detailed. Gil explained that these actions will slow down some investments but some areas will be kept prioritized, such as agriculture, hygiene and meds production, among others. Meanwhile, the Minister of Internal Trade Betsy Diaz announced the regulating distribution of food and other products in an equitable way, measure aimed at preventing crowds, and thus, the spread of the pandemic, which reports 80 confirmed cases in the country. The sales of vegetables, proteins and hygiene products will be prioritized in order to supply 11,150,000 Cubans by means of the familiar register established by the Cuban State. In that regard, Gil set out that world crisis triggered by Covid-19 disease thwarts forecast whether be possible or not to make imports and its type; therefore, the plan of investments must be adjusted and basic food production must be a top priority. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuban president claims attack on Venezuela is against the regionSiguiente Cuba denounces hostility and isolation from the United States También te puede interesar Cuba’s medical brigade fight along with Jamaica against Covid-19 Hace 25 min Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad CNN praises Cuba’s policy on preventing diseases Hace 29 min Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba denounces hostility and isolation from the United States Hace 38 min Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty