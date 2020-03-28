CNN praises Cuba’s policy on preventing diseases Hace 29 min Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba’s health system is aimed at preventing diseases instead of waiting for treating them, praises this Saturday the CNN reporter in Cuba, Patrick Oppmann. Even though Cuban professionals work with a minimum of resources, usually due to the US blockade, the health system that leads practices in the sector ‘makes Cuba be extremely effective at aiding in case of disaster.’ Oppmann assesses Cuba’s aid to several nations afflicted by Covid-19 pandemic, and addresses the White House’s politics against these efforts. He noted that despite the growing contributions of Cuba in the fight against the pandemic, is very unlikely that Havana receives a similar US offer provided by President Donald Trump to send humanitarian aid to the DPRK. In turn, US State Department wants countries reconsider requesting aid from Cuba, and launches a bunch of criticism supported by fake reports, details the information issued by the website edition.cnn.com. Cuba provides to some countries free medical assistance grounded on solidarity while other countries are paying for services, indicates Oppmann, who was target of hard criticism by sectors opposing to approaching Havana. The journalist stressed Cuban campaign to thwart the spread of the novel coronavirus, including the deployment of thousands of health workers, among them medicine students, to tour the country by knocking each door to seek people suffering from a respiratory disease, which could be Covid-19. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba denounces hostility and isolation from the United StatesSiguiente Cuba’s medical brigade fight along with Jamaica against Covid-19 También te puede interesar Cuba’s medical brigade fight along with Jamaica against Covid-19 Hace 25 min Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba denounces hostility and isolation from the United States Hace 38 min Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba improves plan of economic actions to fight Covid-19 Hace 40 min Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty