Cuba denounces hostility and isolation from the United States

Hace 38 min
Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez reiterated his call for international cooperation in the fight to stop Covid-19, while the United States opts for hostility and isolation.
As per Rodriguez’s Tweet, the size of the current crisis caused by the pandemic requires cooperation, even acknowledging political differences.

That is the approach defended by Cuba towards all nations, without exception. United States opts for hostility and isolation. Valuable time is being wasted, he said.

Rodriguez denounced this week Washington’s meddling in the fight against the disease, attacking countries that practice solidarity and international cooperation.

That was the politician’s response to a statement by the State Department, to pressure countries that receive Cuban medical cooperation into rejecting the aid, despite the scenario caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Just when the recognition of solidarity with other nations multiplies in the world, Washington insists on denigrating the presence of Cuban doctors and their noble work.

Rodriguez called ‘regrettable’ that while the disease threatens humanity, the Donald Trump administration denigrates instead of ending the blockade against Cuba.

