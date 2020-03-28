Cuba’s medical brigade fight along with Jamaica against Covid-19 Hace 26 min Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba’s medical brigade are currently fighting along with the Jamaican people and government against Covid-19 pandemic, which is the result of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. In statements to Prensa Latina on Internet, doctor Jose Armando Arronte, head of Cuba’s Medical Brigade (BMC) in this nation confirmed the favorable health condition of all collaborators who comply with health measures to the threatening of the pathogen. Arronte pointed out that currently the brigade in Jamaica is made up of 434 collaborators, of which 257 nurses and 145 doctors, they are providing services to the four regions of the country and the 14 parishes. During the talk held with Prensa Latina, the Cuban physician stressed the arrival of 138 collaborators to Kingston, who strengthen the humanitarian mission after having received a training at the Pedro Kori Institute in Havana, on the treatment of communicable diseases, particularly Covid-19. The head of the BMC noted the tight coordination with the authorities in localities and the work done under the lead of Jamaica’s Ministry of Health and Welfare to prevent a major spread of the virus in the country. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior CNN praises Cuba’s policy on preventing diseases También te puede interesar CNN praises Cuba’s policy on preventing diseases Hace 29 min Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba denounces hostility and isolation from the United States Hace 38 min Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba improves plan of economic actions to fight Covid-19 Hace 41 min Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty