Coronavirus and Bolsonaro, two ills ailing Brazil Hace 18 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and the denial of President Jair Bolsonaro in the face of the advance of the disease making it difficult to fight it in the states are the ills that ail Brazil. This was stated in the UOL news portal by the governor of the state of Maranhão, Flávio Dino, who also considers it ideal for the far-right president to end his term to defeat him at the polls. For Dino, Bolsonaro should ideally end his term, but he does not rule out the possibility of impeachment. Dino warned that the country has a level of what it can bear. Institutions have their limits. The institutional and social tension to which Brazil is subjected is perhaps unacceptable. The member of the Communist Party of Brazil also criticized those who, like the president, advocate for ending social isolation during the pandemic, a fact that violates the guidelines of the main health authorities of the country and the world, such as the World Health Organization. 'There are only two positions: those who advocate for preventive measures at this time, and those, like Bolsonaro himself, who consider it normal for some to die. I would like to see him tell that to the victims' families, he said. Fuente: PL/imop