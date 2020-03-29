Cuban Foreign Minister highlights medical solidarity with Dominica Hace 18 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez highlighted Cuba’s medical solidarity with Dominica, after the arrival of a brigade of doctors in that neighboring nation to curb the spreading of the novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. On his Twitter account, Rodriguez ratified the ties that unite both governments and the commitment to fighting the coronavirus that causes Covid-19. ‘Brigade of Cuban health workers arrived in Dominica, another Caribbean sister nation, where, in times of #COVID-19, the solidarity of #Cuba and its people has arrived,’ the diplomat wrote. To date, Cuba has sent medical teams to 13 nations, including Italy and Andorra, in Europe; Jamaica, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Haiti, St. Lucia, Granada and Belize, in Latin America and the Caribbean. Most of the medical staff are members of the Henry Reeve International Medical Brigade against Disasters and Serious Epidemics, established on September 19, 2005, by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro. This group aims to support any nation in the light of disasters or epidemics, and cooperate immediately with its specially trained staff. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Coronavirus and Bolsonaro, two ills ailing BrazilSiguiente Cuba’s medical aid to fight Covid-19 highlighted in St. Kitts & Nevis También te puede interesar 31 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Cuba, for a total of 170 Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba Solidarity Network in US demands end to blockade Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba has human resources to cope with Covid-19 and offer help Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty