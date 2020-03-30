Cuba’s medical aid to fight Covid-19 highlighted in St. Kitts & Nevis Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The prime minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Timothy Harris, has highlighted Cuba’s help in sending a medical brigade to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. On Twiiter, the prime minister thanked the Cuban government and people for their solidarity and support for the fight against the novel coronavirus strain, SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19. Timothy Harris tweeted his loving and warming welcome to the Cuban doctors of the Henry Reeve medical brigade, who will provide health care to citizens in need of being treated due to Covid-19 pandemic. Harris highlighted the humanitarian and Caribbean vision of Cuba’s solidarity in fighting the coronavirus, by sending nurses, doctors and epidemiologists to this beloved country. Likewise, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mark Brantley expressed his gratitude to Cuba for being deeply involved in fight of Saint Kitts and Nevis against Covid-19. Mark Brantley shared a picture of six Cuban doctors who will be providing health care across St. Kitts and Nevis, and concluded his message by expressing gratitude for Cubca’s generosity. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuban Foreign Minister highlights medical solidarity with DominicaSiguiente Cuba remains at Covid -19 pre-epidemic stage También te puede interesar 31 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Cuba, for a total of 170 Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba Solidarity Network in US demands end to blockade Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba has human resources to cope with Covid-19 and offer help Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty