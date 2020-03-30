Cuba’s medical aid to fight Covid-19 highlighted in St. Kitts & Nevis

The prime minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Timothy Harris, has highlighted Cuba’s help in sending a medical brigade to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Twiiter, the prime minister thanked the Cuban government and people for their solidarity and support for the fight against the novel coronavirus strain, SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19.

Timothy Harris tweeted his loving and warming welcome to the Cuban doctors of the Henry Reeve medical brigade, who will provide health care to citizens in need of being treated due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Harris highlighted the humanitarian and Caribbean vision of Cuba’s solidarity in fighting the coronavirus, by sending nurses, doctors and epidemiologists to this beloved country.

Cuba's medical aid to fight Covid-19 highlighted in St. Kitts & NevisLikewise, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mark Brantley expressed his gratitude to Cuba for being deeply involved in fight of Saint Kitts and Nevis against Covid-19.

Mark Brantley shared a picture of six Cuban doctors who will be providing health care across St. Kitts and Nevis, and concluded his message by expressing gratitude for Cubca’s generosity.

