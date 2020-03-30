Cuba has human resources to cope with Covid-19 and offer help Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba has enough human resources to cope with Covid-19, as well as to provide assistance abroad, Public Health (MINSAP) Minister Jose Angel Portal said. Cuba has 95,000 physicians, 84,000 nurses and a ratio of nine doctors per every 1,000 people; in summary, that means enough availability to help whoever needs it as well, the minister told a press conference on Saturday. ‘Notwithstanding, we are weighing it with pen-point accuracy, when assessing the professionals who can go in a mission to other countries, always without affecting our people,’ the doctor noted. Over the past week, Cuba has sent medical personnel to a dozen countries in response to requests from their governments to curb the spreading of Covid-19. According to the MINSAP, the Cuban staff has arrived in regions like Lombardy, in Italy, and Andorra, Dominica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Haiti, Saint Lucia and Belize. So far, more than 40 countries have requested Cuba’s assistance to fight the epidemic, which already affects more than 170 countries in the world. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba remains at Covid -19 pre-epidemic stageSiguiente Cuba Solidarity Network in US demands end to blockade También te puede interesar 31 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Cuba, for a total of 170 Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba Solidarity Network in US demands end to blockade Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba remains at Covid -19 pre-epidemic stage Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty