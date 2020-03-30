Cuba remains at Covid -19 pre-epidemic stage Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba has no a Covid-19 epidemic, we remain in phase 2 or the pre-epidemic level, Public Health Minister Jose Angel Portal said on Sunday. Portal told a news conference that three stages are planned in the government’s action against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes Covid-19. ‘The first stage refers to confirmed cases that come from Covid-19-affected nations or just cases closely related to foreigners. Then, the phase of limited indigenous transmission, in which Covid-19 cases are confirmed although there is no contact among travelers from affected areas and is limited to a tiny conglomerate in an area of the country,’ said Portal. We have a local transmission in the western province of Matanzas, the person was infested by foreigners and then he infected four other people, and these are secondary cases, because we were able to define the transmission chain, noted Portal, who added that community transmission is when the epidemiological link to identify the chain of transmission cannot be defined. Therefore, Cuba remains at the pre-epidemic level, the minister of Public Health stressed. Of the 139 Covid-19 patients, 124 have made stable clinical progress, three died, one was repatriated and four were discharged. Three are in critical conditions and five are seriouslly ill. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba’s medical aid to fight Covid-19 highlighted in St. Kitts & NevisSiguiente Cuba has human resources to cope with Covid-19 and offer help También te puede interesar 31 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Cuba, for a total of 170 Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba Solidarity Network in US demands end to blockade Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba has human resources to cope with Covid-19 and offer help Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty