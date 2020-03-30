Cuba Solidarity Network in US demands end to blockade Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The Cuba Solidarity Network in the United States demanded an end to the economic blockade against the Caribbean island in a statement published on local media. The communiqué acknowledges Cuba’s medical work to fight the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus by sending thousands of health professionals to more than a dozen countries in Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean. The members of the Henry Reeves International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Situations of Disasters and Serious Epidemics were warmly welcomed upon arrival in Italy, the text says. However, the US response has been more than shameful and irresponsible, says the declaration, regarding the US Department of State’s warning on those who request assistance from Cuba. According to the Department of State, Cuba offers those missions ‘to recover the money it lost when the countries stopped participating in that abusive program’. In that regard, the Solidarity Network strongly condemned that false and deceitful characterization of Cuba’s medical solidarity. ‘Cubans were in Haiti after the earthquake, in Africa fighting Ebola, they even offered their help to the US victims of Hurricane Katrina,’ the document stresses. Cuba’s medical solidarity is a pillar of its society and is based on the concept of health care as a human right, in contrast to the United States, where 27 million people have no medical insurance and they cannot have a sick leave. ‘These are times of solidarity, not blockades,’ stresses the document, signed by 40 US organizations that make up the Cuba Solidarity Network. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba has human resources to cope with Covid-19 and offer helpSiguiente 31 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Cuba, for a total of 170 También te puede interesar 31 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Cuba, for a total of 170 Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba has human resources to cope with Covid-19 and offer help Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba remains at Covid -19 pre-epidemic stage Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty