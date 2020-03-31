16 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Cuba, total 186 Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The Cuban Ministry of Public Health reported today on 16 other confirmed cases with Covid-19, and the number rises to 186 on the Caribbean island. Of the new patients, 14 are Cuban and two thousand 837 people are admitted to the clinical-epidemiological study, among whom are 73 foreigners Said portfolio specified that there are three critical patients, four serious and two others deceased, Cubans, for a total of six in the pre-epidemic phase in the Caribbean nation. Said portfolio confirms that the island has the necessary resources to face the SARS-Cov-2 virus, which causes Covid-19. The country has a stock of drugs to combat the disease and health personnel are properly trained. In addition to having the necessary drugs for this purpose, the protocols established in the largest of the Antilles are in line with those that are implemented in the world. Cuba is aware of the latest on this pandemic and the best experiences are taken on the confrontation with this disease, which caused the death of an Italian citizen and a Russian in the largest of the Antilles. The largest of the Antilles has 95,000 doctors, 84,000 nurses and an indicator of nine doctors for every 1,000 inhabitants, which is why it has sufficient availability of human resources to be able to help other nations and guarantee service in the national territory. Cuba has 14 Henry Reeve brigades providing medical collaboration in countries affected by the new coronavirus. These brigades are made up of 593 professionals, including 179 doctors, 399 nurses and 15 technologists. Of the total members of these brigades, 338 are women. To date, when the current epidemic began, Henry Reeve had been with 28 brigades of that contingent in 22 countries. More than 7,950 of these professionals faced the effects of 16 floods, eight hurricanes and the same number of earthquakes, in addition to four epidemics. One cannot fail to mention the three brigades that were facing Ebola in West Africa. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Diaz-Canel highlights Cuban people’s discipline against Covid-19 También te puede interesar Diaz-Canel highlights Cuban people’s discipline against Covid-19 Hace 12 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba boosts food program in light of Covid-19 Hace 12 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad 31 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Cuba, for a total of 170 Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty