Cuba boosts food program in light of Covid-19 Hace 21 min Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba is boosting a food program to guarantee the quality of supplies of agricultural and manufactured products, in light of the health emergency caused by Covid-19. According to Ministers Gustavo Rodriguez (Agriculture) and Manuel Santiago Sobrino (Food Industry), Cuban products have to deal with, in addition to this contingency, the persistent US blockade that hinders the acquisition of inputs, raw materials and technology. On speaking at the Mesa Redonda TV program, Rodriguez assured that despite those adversities, the country has more than 30 years of experience in urban, suburban and family agriculture, as well as in agrarian polices for the benefit of producers and companies. He noted that in light of the threat posed by the pandemic that is affecting more than 170 countries, Cuba prioritizes key crops for self-sufficiency like rice, beans, corn, potato and roots, as well as egg and pork production. Investments in the sector grew 12%, and a strategy to change the food importing mentality is in place, the minister explained. For his part, Manuel Santiago Sobrino said that Cuba's food industry is in a position to comply with its commitments and guarantee the high quality and safety of its products. There are no problems in more than 700 food-processing establishments, and their workers are willing to guarantee that important sector for the population, he pointed out. Since last week, Cuban authorities have implemented new measures to reorder investments, foreign trade and food production, as part of the economic plan to cope with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes Covid-19. Fuente: PL/imop