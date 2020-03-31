Diaz-Canel highlights Cuban people’s discipline against Covid-19 Hace 17 min Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad President Miguel Diaz-Canel said on Monday that the Cuban population showed more discipline over the weekend, in response to the call to stay at home, as part of the plan to deal with Covid-19. At the regular meeting of the Council of Ministers to monitor the implementation of measures against the SARS Cov-2 coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, the president regretted the deaths of two Cuban citizens due to the pandemic. There was a fight for them, but the state in which they were prevented to save them, he said, according to Cuban television. He added that this weekend, the population had a different behavior. ‘On Sunday the streets of Havana were practically empty, as well as the rest of the cities in the country,’ he pointed out. We have to continue to work with efficiency in the battle against the coronavirus, we cannot be confident, Diaz-Canel said. The president noted that the measures taken are bearing fruit, but we cannot be confident, because the most critical, most complex time has not come yet. If we continue to work with this efficiency, with isolation, we can advance and move away from the so fatal consequences caused by the pandemic in other parts of the world, he stressed. Diaz-Canel underlined that two moments ‘of emotion’ this weekend were the welcome of the Cuban Medical Brigade at Madrid’s airport on their way to Andorra, and Sunday’s applauses in several parts of Cuba to thank the doctors who are fighting the disease. Participants in the meeting learned that more than six million people throughout Cuba were visited on Sunday, and the role of medicine students in that work was praised. The president noted that health professionals have to be protected and conditions should be created for them to rest. He expressed interest in the work at the isolation centers. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba boosts food program in light of Covid-19 También te puede interesar Cuba boosts food program in light of Covid-19 Hace 21 min Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad 31 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Cuba, for a total of 170 Hace 21 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba Solidarity Network in US demands end to blockade Hace 21 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty