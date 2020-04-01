Cuba condemns Pompeo’s plan against Venezuela Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez has described on Tuesday the U.S. Secretary of State maike Pompeo´s plan against Venezuela as a threat to the peace and security of the hemisphere. On his official Twitter account, Bruno Rodriguez condemned the new U.S. strategy which proposes the end of sanctions against Caracas if Nicolas Maduro and Juan Guaido step aside and allow a new transitional government. “Cuba strongly rejects Pompeo’s plan against Venezuela, which only confirms the neocolonial claim of the United States in line with Monroe Doctrine”, Rodriguez live-tweeted. “This plan constitutes a threat to the peace and security of our hemisphere. Sanctions must be lifted without any conditions”, the Cuban foreign minister added. The U.S. Department of State initiative proposes to set up a transitional government appointed by ruling party and oppostition parliamentarians, and harps on ignoring the legitimacy of Nicolas Maduro as Venezuelan president, elected in 2018. Pompeo and Elliott Abrams, special representative for Venezuela, presented on Tuesday their plan which estimates the holding of presidential elections within next six or 12 months. However, the president of the transitional government may not run as a candidate for the elections, according to the U.S. proposal. Mike Pompeo suggested that whether these steps are fulfilled, in addition to the international validation of the alleged vote, sanctions against Venezuela will be suspended. Decisions in Venezuela are made in Caracas, at the Miraflores Palace, under the Venezuelan Constitution, Arreaza said by a telephone interview with the Colombian network Blu Radio. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior 16 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Cuba, total 186Siguiente First Cuban province quarantined by Covid-19 También te puede interesar US blockade violates human rights, Cuban president states Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban president calls to work rigorously against Covid-19 Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad First Cuban province quarantined by Covid-19 Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty