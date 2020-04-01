Cuban president calls to work rigorously against Covid-19 Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Wednesday called to work with rigor, precision and demand to fight the new coronavirus in Cuba, where 186 patients were reported on Tuesday. On his Twitter account, the head of State shared information published on the official website of the Presidency, which summarizes the latest measures taken by the Government to reduce the impact of the pandemic on Cuba. The suspension of passenger flights in the country is one of the actions to be enforced in the next few hours, as well as the withdrawal of foreign ships anchored in Cuba’s jurisdictional waters, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero announced on Tuesday. The Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba also decided to suspend the usual May Day parade on International Workers’ Day, and postponed the Congress of the National Association of Small Farmers (ANAP). The Cuban Government has already taken 230 measures to prevent the spreading of Covid-19, including closing the country to international tourism, one of the nation’s major hard-currency earners, in order to protect the people. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior First Cuban province quarantined by Covid-19Siguiente US blockade violates human rights, Cuban president states También te puede interesar US blockade violates human rights, Cuban president states Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad First Cuban province quarantined by Covid-19 Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba condemns Pompeo’s plan against Venezuela Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty