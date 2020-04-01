First Cuban province quarantined by Covid-19 Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba has quarantine one of its provinces on Tuesday, for the first time since the presence of Covid-19 in the country was reported, in an attempt to prevent Covid-19 cases from increasing. The Provincial Defense Council of Pinar del Rio has decreed a quarantine phase in El Canal, in the municipality of Consolacion del Sur, local television aired. Julio Cesar Rodriguez, president of the Provincial Defense Council, explained such a decision entails new measures and more rigorous compliance. Among the provisions are the restriction on the entry and exit of this community, which covers 132 square kilometers, and the screenings among people who had personal contact, plus the creation of isolation capacities. Rodriguez ordered the supplying of drugs, food, hygiene and medical attention, for which it is provided the necessary human resources to guarantee a 100% check-up of El Canal inhabitants. Cuba reported on Monday the second local transmission of Covid-19 in the Camilo Cienfuegos community, of the municipality of Consolacion del Sur, in Pinar del Rio, from a married couple from Cancun, Mexico. Cuba has 186 confirmed cases and 2,837 people under surveillance so far. Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba condemns Pompeo’s plan against VenezuelaSiguiente Cuban president calls to work rigorously against Covid-19 También te puede interesar US blockade violates human rights, Cuban president states Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban president calls to work rigorously against Covid-19 Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba condemns Pompeo’s plan against Venezuela Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty