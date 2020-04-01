US blockade violates human rights, Cuban president states Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad President Miguel Diaz-Canel charged on Wednesday that the United States blockade against Cuba violates the people’s human rights by preventing the arrival of humanitarian aid from China. The president joined the denunciation of Washington’s unilateral sanctions that prevent the Chinese company Alibaba to transport a donation to fight the new coronavirus that causes Covid-19 to Cuba. The criminal blockade by the imperial government violates the Cuban people’s human rights, the head of State wrote on his Twitter account. The US firm hired to transport the shipment to Cuba, including facemasks and kits to diagnose Covid-19, refused to comply with its part of the deal in the last minute under the pretext the blockade regulations, Cuban Ambassador to China Carlos Miguel Pereira said. ‘The noble, colossal and praiseworthy effort by the founder of Alibaba and the Foundation, Jack Ma, which has reached more than 50 nations all over the world, could not touch Cuban soil, no matter how necessary those resources could be,’ the diplomat added. On March 22, Jack Ma announced the shipment of two million facemasks, 400,000 diagnostic kits and 104 respirators to 24 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Cuba, to support the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuban president calls to work rigorously against Covid-19 También te puede interesar Cuban president calls to work rigorously against Covid-19 Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad First Cuban province quarantined by Covid-19 Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba condemns Pompeo’s plan against Venezuela Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty