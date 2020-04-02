US response to Covid-19 pandemic is a world threat, denounces Cuba Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The ineffective and opportunist response of the US government to Covid-19 pandemic is a threat for humanity, deemed this Wednesday Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez. According to the FM, the Trump administration lead the US made up of 330 million inhabitants to turn into the epicenter of the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus. Electoral interest and willing to protect corporations made the population unsafe, assured the head of diplomacy in Cuba on Twitter. Up to now, the US has confirmed over 185,400 infected and the death toll exceeded 3,800 people, while the White House forecasts from 100,000 to 240,000 deaths due to Covid-19 disease, in the best outlook, reported CNN chain television. Trump, who spent weeks minimizing the virus’ menace, praised himself for the projections which, he said, evidenced strict measures on public health could have already reduced the number of deaths. Unlike his initial stance of not stopping the country, the leader officially requested another month of social alienation. Analysts pointed out that Trump’s slow response to guaranteeing the capacity of sufficient tests limits the authority of health workers to inform people at higher infection risk on their condition, and thus contain the chances of spreading the virus. The US daily The Washington Post made a chronology of the set of mistakes that led the world’s first economy to turn into the epicenter of most Covid-19 spread. Among the wrong choices, the newspaper notes the way tests were conducted and the fact that hospitals are not enough. Meanwhile, the UN and WHO call for fighting against Covid-19 with a global approach and request developed countries to immediately aid the less developed for reinforcing their health systems. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior US blockade violates human rights, Cuban president statesSiguiente Cuba confirms 26 new cases with Covid-19, bringing the total to 212 También te puede interesar Covid-19 local transmission in Cuba is limited to the family Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba confirms 26 new cases with Covid-19, bringing the total to 212 Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad US blockade violates human rights, Cuban president states Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty