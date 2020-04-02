Cuba confirms 26 new cases with Covid-19, bringing the total to 212 Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad After adding 26 new cases, the number of confirmed cases with Covid-19 in Cuba, caused by the SARS Cov-2 coronavirus, has reached 212, announced today the Public Health Ministry. The director of Epidemiology of that institution, Francisco Durán, pointed out in a press conference that of the latest affected by the disease, 25 are Cubans and one is Spanish. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior US response to Covid-19 pandemic is a world threat, denounces CubaSiguiente Covid-19 local transmission in Cuba is limited to the family También te puede interesar Covid-19 local transmission in Cuba is limited to the family Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad US response to Covid-19 pandemic is a world threat, denounces Cuba Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad US blockade violates human rights, Cuban president states Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty