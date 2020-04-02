Cuba confirms 26 new cases with Covid-19, bringing the total to 212

After adding 26 new cases, the number of confirmed cases with Covid-19 in Cuba, caused by the SARS Cov-2 coronavirus, has reached 212, announced today the Public Health Ministry.
The director of Epidemiology of that institution, Francisco Durán, pointed out in a press conference that of the latest affected by the disease, 25 are Cubans and one is Spanish.
