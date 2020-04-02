Covid-19 local transmission in Cuba is limited to the family Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The two local transmission of Covid-19 in Cuba are limited to the family and to people very close to the sources of contagion, the Ministry of Public Health explained Wednesday. ¨We cannot speak of a transmission that affects an entire town, where the starting points are cases that came from abroad, Francisco Duran, director of Epidemiology of the Health Ministry, said at a press conference. To prevent Covid-19 – caused by the SARS Cov-2 coronavirus – from spreading across the nation, it is necessary to comply with established measures, Duran stressed about incidences in Matanzas and Pinar del Rio provinces. In the latter territory, specifically in the community of Camilo Cienfuegos, in the municipality of Consolacion del Sur, the Provincial and National Defense Council and the Ministry of Public Health decreed a quarantine isolation. The incidence, reported by Duran two days ago, happened when a married couple traveled to Cuba from Cancun, Mexico, with a total of five confirmed cases, three of them secondary. Five days ago, the Cuban Minister of Public Health, Jose Angel Portal, reported on the first local transmission of Covid-19 in the island, particularly in Matanzas. In Cuba, the number of confirmed cases with Covid-19 rose to 212 from 26 new cases, Duran reported this Wednesday. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba confirms 26 new cases with Covid-19, bringing the total to 212 También te puede interesar Cuba confirms 26 new cases with Covid-19, bringing the total to 212 Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad US response to Covid-19 pandemic is a world threat, denounces Cuba Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad US blockade violates human rights, Cuban president states Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty