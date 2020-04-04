Cuba intensifies the use of diagnostic tests for Covid-19 Hace 24 min Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba intensifies the performance of diagnostic tests for Covid-19, caused by the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, of which they have already carried out 5,208, authorities of the Ministry of Public Health reported. Only yesterday, 1,557 tests were carried out, of which 19 were positive to add 288 cases. According to data from that agency, more than eight million people have been visited on the island through daily searches in neighborhoods and communities to identify possible patients with Covid-19. The country adopts a plan of measures to minimize the spread of the pandemic, with a multisectorial approach, for which the highest authorities insist on social isolation and self-responsibility as ways to curb the contagion. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior There are 288 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Cuba También te puede interesar There are 288 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Cuba Hace 28 min Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Covid-19 local transmission in Cuba is limited to the family Hace 3 días Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba confirms 26 new cases with Covid-19, bringing the total to 212 Hace 3 días Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty