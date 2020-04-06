Intellectual criticizes situation in Ecuador in the face of Covid-19 Hace 7 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The coordinator of the Ecuadorian chapter of the Network of Intellectuals and Artists in Defense of Humanity, Irene Leon, on Monday criticized the health situation in her country in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. In declarations to Prensa Latina via Whatsapp, the researcher repudiated the bad policies applied in the country, after the return of neoliberalism that reflects negative aspects in citizen relations, with expression in the indebtedness, the agreement with the International Monetary Fund and unemployment. Leon rejected the actions of the Lenin Moreno government in international relations, distancing itself from regional integration mechanisms such as the Union of South American Nations and the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People’s Trade Treaty. During the dialogue with Prensa Latina, the academic revealed that the main cause of the health crisis in the face of the novel coronavirus (SAR-Cov-2) is the lack of a public and inclusive vision in the nation’s health services. ‘The neoliberalism applied in this field has caused damages that are remarkable in these times, such as the cuts in the social security and health budgets, in the latter with layoffs of health personnel,’ she pointed out. The coordinator of the Network regretted the images that are circulating in the media on Monday about the pandemic in Guayaquil, and revealed that around 40 percent of the people infected in this town are health specialists, ‘which visualizes the seriousness of the health system in the country.’ In that sense, she denounced the overcrowding, the repression of poor people in the streets, as well as the lack of medical supplies, tests and biosecurity implements, for the protection and treatment of the Covid-19 disease. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Blockade against Cuba is genocide, assures FM RodriguezSiguiente Social isolation is vital to fight Covid-19 in Cuba También te puede interesar Social isolation is vital to fight Covid-19 in Cuba Hace 7 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Blockade against Cuba is genocide, assures FM Rodriguez Hace 7 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba receives China’s donation to fight against Covid-19 Hace 7 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty