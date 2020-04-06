Social isolation is vital to fight Covid-19 in Cuba Hace 7 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Silence and little movement of people characterize the main squares in the Cuban central province Sancti Spiritus, where local residents are complying with social isolation, which is vital to fight Covid-19. That way, people follow the call made by President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Saturday, when he noted the need to ‘use the weekend for social isolation in order to continue to advance in the results of the fight.’ As people fulfills the slogan of ‘staying home’, medicine students, community health teams and mass organizations keep checking on the most vulnerable people. Mareynis Moreno, director of the Surveillance and Anti-vector Fight Unit in the province, told Prensa Latina that epidemiological surveillance has been reinforced on senior citizens, as their daily follow-up is mandatory. According to statistics, there were more than 100,000 people over 60 years of age in the province in 2019. Sancti Spiritus is the third province, after Villa Clara and Havana, with the highest population aging rate in the country. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Intellectual criticizes situation in Ecuador in the face of Covid-19 También te puede interesar Intellectual criticizes situation in Ecuador in the face of Covid-19 Hace 7 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Blockade against Cuba is genocide, assures FM Rodriguez Hace 7 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba receives China’s donation to fight against Covid-19 Hace 7 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty