Wuhan: Covid-19 epicenter in China sees quarantine off Hace 8 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad After a 76-day quarantine, Wuhan, epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic in China, resumed transport services and authorized people moving outside its borders, considered as one of China´s biggest positive signs against the disease. As from 00:00, local time, Wuhan citizens will be authorized to travel to other regions of the country if they hold a green code certificate which guarantees good health condition and zero contact with infected people or suspected of being infected with Covid-19. Classes, however, will continue suspended until further notice, and production will gradually resume in low-risk areas. The Covid-19 epidemic broke out in December, in Wuhan – with 11 million inhabitants and in total quarantine since last January 23 ? that remains China´s most affected region. During the worst moment of crisis, the entire city was cloistered and over 42,000 doctors, funds and large batches of material resources were mobilized from all parts of the Asian nation. Wuhan opens its borders after several consecutive days free of Covid-19 infections that gradually allowed residents to go out in groups and at different times to carry out personal activities within those places. In last few weeks, many businesses also resumed their activities and public transport started operating again. However, neither central nor provincial government trust progress because the risk of mass infections remains high, precisely because of the end of isolation in communities and across Wuhan. Authorities pay more attention to patients from so-called fever clinics, who come from abroad and asymptomatic, because they are capable of transmitting the respiratory disease. Fuente:pl/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Social isolation is vital to fight Covid-19 in CubaSiguiente US blockade to Cuba is incomprehensible, French senate president says También te puede interesar Cuba and Sao Paulo Forum demand end of blockade amid Covid-19 Hace 8 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad US blockade to Cuba is incomprehensible, French senate president says Hace 8 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Social isolation is vital to fight Covid-19 in Cuba Hace 2 días Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty