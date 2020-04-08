“Covid-19 contains with organization and discipline”, says Minister Hace 37 min Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba’s Minister of Public Health Jose Angel Portal affirmed this Wednesday that Covid-19 is a disease, which can be stopped but with organization and discipline, based on the best international experiences. On reporting at a press conference on the global and country situation concerning the disease caused by the novel SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus, Portal said that it is imperative that people understand their role in protecting themselves and others, and reiterated that is an unknown disease, which has not previously circulated in the world, and therefore there is no natural immune response. The head of Public Health reported that in the latest 24 hours 61 new cases were confirmed, amounted to 457 infected people. He noted that of such number 400 patients maintain a stable clinical evolution, at the time they add 12 deceased (one more in the last 24 hours after the Tuesday’s report), 10 in critical condition, six severe and 27 medical discharges. The Cuban minister explained that Covid-19 prevails in the country in the male sex and the most affected age is between 55-59 years, and although it is a disease with a high incidence in older adults, no age group is exempt from suffering it and transmit it, even when symptoms do not appear. He specified that today the Covid-19 is registered throughout the national territory, with six transmission events in: Varadero (Matanzas), Consolacion del Sur (Pinar del Rio), popular council El Carmelo (Havana), Florence (Ciego de Avila), Florida (Camaguey) and Gibara (Holguin). In this regard, he indicated that other territorial situations are being assessed, where restriction measures could increase according to the epidemiological situation. Portal also assured that no hospital center or intensive care units have collapsed, and that the country has capacities in its medical facilities to serve Covid-19 patients. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba and Sao Paulo Forum demand end of blockade amid Covid-19Siguiente Cuban President calls for discipline in view of new epidemic phase También te puede interesar Cuban President calls for discipline in view of new epidemic phase Hace 35 min Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba and Sao Paulo Forum demand end of blockade amid Covid-19 Hace 15 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad US blockade to Cuba is incomprehensible, French senate president says Hace 15 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty