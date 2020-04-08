US blockade to Cuba is incomprehensible, French senate president says Hace 8 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Former President of the French Senate Jean-Pierre Bel on Tuesday described as incomprehensible that the United States maintains and intensifies its blockade against Cuba, when the novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus demands international solidarity and cooperation. I do not understand how a country that frequently talks about democracy and human rights does the opposite, and applies measures that endanger the lives of children, women and men, Bel, appointed in 2015 personal envoy for Latin America and the Caribbean of then President Francois Hollande, told Prensa Latina. The former Senate president recalled the call by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, to lift unilateral sanctions to guarantee an effective fight against the coronavirus pandemic globally. We are in a particular period of humanity, perhaps unprecedented in the last century, but the United States seems to yield to the temptation to take advantage of the crisis to go even further, he said. According to the former influential politician, Washington’s inhumane stances against Cuba affect a country that stands out for its solidarity, again proven in the current circumstances imposed by the pandemic. The island acts differently, sending doctors to several countries, including Europe, so there is no reason this country has a blockade that has been almost unanimously rejected by the international community, as the UN General Assembly has demonstrated year after year, Bel stated. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Wuhan: Covid-19 epicenter in China sees quarantine offSiguiente Cuba and Sao Paulo Forum demand end of blockade amid Covid-19 También te puede interesar Cuba and Sao Paulo Forum demand end of blockade amid Covid-19 Hace 8 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Wuhan: Covid-19 epicenter in China sees quarantine off Hace 8 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Social isolation is vital to fight Covid-19 in Cuba Hace 2 días Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty