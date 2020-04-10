Cuba’s biotech and pharmaceutical industry fights against Covid-19 Hace 7 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Workers of Cuba’s Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industry (BioCubaFarma) are currently carrying out an intense work to fight against Covid-19 pandemic and among their activities stand out med supply and research. ‘Processing of information has allowed us, in a relatively short period, to make proposals for including the use of more medicines into Cuba’s Public Health Ministry’s protocol or for their initial clinical assessment,’ assured Dr. Eduardo Martinez, president of the BioCubaFarma company group to the Granma daily. As he explained, from the beginning they created a working group and the committees of the scientific council were activated, whose main tasks are searching for information, the study of the virus’ characteristics and the pandemic’s behavior, in general. Another of their roles is focused on guaranteeing drugs to strengthen the immune system of vulnerable people, medicines with an antiviral effect and drugs to prevent the death of seriously or critically ill patients. ‘Over the past few weeks, two drugs that strengthen the immune system have been included in the protocol for the fight against Covid-19 disease, Biomodulin and Transfer Factor. A variant of interferon is also being produced for nasal use, which will be used preventively for the same purpose,’ explained Martinez. Meanwhile, he advanced that two broad-spectrum vaccines are already being assessed to stimulate the immune system of people susceptible to viral infections. These products allow people to be prepared so that, once infected, they develop a more effective immune response. These meds could soon be incorporated into the protocol for the fight against Covid-19, he indicated. So far, 60 likely vaccines have been reported worldwide and two have started human testing. Cuban scientists are also focused on developing specific preventive vaccines for this virus. ‘We have the design of four vaccines and we are working, as fast as we can, to start evaluations in animal models in the shortest possible time,’ set out Dr. Eduardo Martinez. Cuba’s Ministry of Public Health reported until this Thursday a total of 515 confirmed cases with the Covid-19 disease, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Medical brigade in Andorra provides services, says Cuban FMSiguiente Cuba with 564 confirmed cases of new coronavirus También te puede interesar Cuba rejects US accusations of alleged links to drug trafficking Hace 7 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba with 564 confirmed cases of new coronavirus Hace 7 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Medical brigade in Andorra provides services, says Cuban FM Hace 2 días Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty