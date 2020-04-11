Spanish left wing demands US to lift sanctions against Cuba Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Spain’s Izquierda Unida (IU – United Left) party on Saturday called on the United States to immediately lift the sanctions imposed on Cuba to allow that country to fight the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus. The political party, one of the members of the ruling coalition in Spain, demanded in a statement the ‘definitive end to the criminal US blockade against Cuba, which prevents the country from sucessfully fighting the serious pandemic.’ Like the rest of nations, the Cuban people have the right to fight the new coronavirus, and for this reason, they need to buy drugs, equipment and sanitary materials, IU stressed. However, the party warned, the Donald Trump administration is preventing Cuba ‘from acquiring any medical materials containing up to 10% of US components.’ ‘US Multinationals are the world’s main medical equipment producers,’ IU leader Alberto Garzon said. The IU claims that US fines and sanctions to third States that do business with Cuba are increasingly making trade operations more difficult. At a time when the world is fighting a common enemy, the SARS-Cov-2 virus, which causes Covid-19 disease, the shipment of solidarity donations is also facing up some problems due to the US blockade on ships, airlines and shipping companies, the IU noted. If the US economic, commercial and financial blockade has caused enormous damage to Cuba for decades, on these exceptional days it is causing great damage. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Diaz-Canel: Despite blockade, Cuba will get aheadSiguiente Action by Cuban doctors, a monument to Fidel Castro, says Díaz-Canel También te puede interesar Cuba works on medicines and treatments against Covid-19 Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Action by Cuban doctors, a monument to Fidel Castro, says Díaz-Canel Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Diaz-Canel: Despite blockade, Cuba will get ahead Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty