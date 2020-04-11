Action by Cuban doctors, a monument to Fidel Castro, says Díaz-Canel Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Saturday said that each action by our doctors and scientists of the country to fight Covid-19 is a monument to the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro. Diaz-Canel recalled on his Twitter account what happened on Friday, at a meeting with top provincial authorities and from Isla de la Juventud special municipality, where they analyzed the actions taken against the pandemic. Participants at the meeting learned that the labor of Cuban health professionals and scientists responds to the work always defended by Fidel Castro to develop humanistic medicine above all. The Cuban head of State also charged that the US attacks to discredit the Revolution amid a health crisis are escalating. He called to fight Covid-19 as in a battlefield, and insisted on social isolation to reduce damage to health as much as possible and reduce the loss of human lives to the minimum. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Spanish left wing demands US to lift sanctions against CubaSiguiente Cuba works on medicines and treatments against Covid-19 También te puede interesar Cuba works on medicines and treatments against Covid-19 Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Spanish left wing demands US to lift sanctions against Cuba Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Diaz-Canel: Despite blockade, Cuba will get ahead Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty