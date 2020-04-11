Cuba works on medicines and treatments against Covid-19 Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries Group, Biocubafarma, is working on 15 projects on new treatments and drugs to prevent and fight the Covid-19 pandemic, a disease caused by the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus. These are six clinical studies to treat Covid-19 patients, six for prophylactic use in separate risk groups, two diagnostic kits and medical equipment (artificial ventilator), said Rolando Perez, director of Biocubafarma Science and Innovation. Of these 15 new projects, nine are under clinical studies or trials on vulnerable patients and groups, others are under research and in development and design stages, the specialist added. He noted that it is known that innate immunity, the first frontline against contagion, plays a key role in the course of the disease, so most of the products on which the Cuban specialists are working are intended to strengthen people’s immune system to prevent any complications, severity and even death. Perez explained that all these products and studies have been duly authorized by the Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices, and will be evaluated and reported in due course to divulge these experiences. He added that combinations of Interferon alfa 2B, used for the initial stage of Covid-19, as it is an antiviral with immunopotentiating activity, with a monoclonal antibody and a peptide to stimulate regulating cells of the immune response are currently being studied and tested. In addition, there is the assessments of five biotechnological products for prophylactic use in vulnerable groups which can stimulating the immune system, including Biomodulin T, which was created by the National Center for Biopreparations and works as a cellular immunology stimulator in people over 60 years of age. Biocubafarma is also working on the project of two antiviral peptides and a vaccine to induce specific protective immunity, for a long-term control of the disease. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Action by Cuban doctors, a monument to Fidel Castro, says Díaz-Canel También te puede interesar Action by Cuban doctors, a monument to Fidel Castro, says Díaz-Canel Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Spanish left wing demands US to lift sanctions against Cuba Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Diaz-Canel: Despite blockade, Cuba will get ahead Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty