Diaz-Canel: Despite blockade, Cuba will get ahead

Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad
Miguel-Díaz Canel-Presidente de Cuba-Fotos: Estudios Revolución
President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Friday denounced the tightening of actions by the Government of the United States to discredit and isolate Cuba amid the fight against Covid-19.
Speaking at the regular daily meeting to review the impact of the disease in Cuba, the president rejected recent accusations from Washington about alleged links between Cuba and Venezuela with drug trafficking.

‘Amid this health situation actions have increased to discredit and isolate the Revolution, recently the US Government has launched a slander that Cuba is participating in drug trafficking,’ he said.

We are a nation unjustly punished for more than 60 years, that siege has not been eased under the current conditions; or the economic war or the actions to discredit the nation,’ Diaz-Canel stressed.

However, authorities continue to work tirelessly to prepare for a more intense stage, he added.

‘Each action by our doctors, scientists and people to confront the epidemic and scare death is a monument to Fidel Castro, to his visionary humanitarian work and his faith in Marti that the best of human beings prevails when it is encouraged, acknowledged and stimulated,’ he underlined.

Diaz-Canel noted that the goal is to reduce damage to health as much as possible and reduce the loss of human lives to the minimum.

Fuente: PL/imop
Compartir...

También te puede interesar

Cuba works on medicines and treatments against Covid-19

Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Action by Cuban doctors, a monument to Fidel Castro, says Díaz-Canel

Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Spanish left wing demands US to lift sanctions against Cuba

Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *