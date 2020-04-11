Diaz-Canel: Despite blockade, Cuba will get ahead Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Friday denounced the tightening of actions by the Government of the United States to discredit and isolate Cuba amid the fight against Covid-19. Speaking at the regular daily meeting to review the impact of the disease in Cuba, the president rejected recent accusations from Washington about alleged links between Cuba and Venezuela with drug trafficking. ‘Amid this health situation actions have increased to discredit and isolate the Revolution, recently the US Government has launched a slander that Cuba is participating in drug trafficking,’ he said. We are a nation unjustly punished for more than 60 years, that siege has not been eased under the current conditions; or the economic war or the actions to discredit the nation,’ Diaz-Canel stressed. However, authorities continue to work tirelessly to prepare for a more intense stage, he added. ‘Each action by our doctors, scientists and people to confront the epidemic and scare death is a monument to Fidel Castro, to his visionary humanitarian work and his faith in Marti that the best of human beings prevails when it is encouraged, acknowledged and stimulated,’ he underlined. Diaz-Canel noted that the goal is to reduce damage to health as much as possible and reduce the loss of human lives to the minimum. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba rejects US accusations of alleged links to drug traffickingSiguiente Spanish left wing demands US to lift sanctions against Cuba También te puede interesar Cuba works on medicines and treatments against Covid-19 Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Action by Cuban doctors, a monument to Fidel Castro, says Díaz-Canel Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Spanish left wing demands US to lift sanctions against Cuba Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty