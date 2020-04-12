Cuba: efforts continue for return of doctors kidnapped in Kenya Hace 54 min Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said on Saturday that efforts are still being made for the safe return of Cuban Doctors Assel Herrera and Landy Rodriguez, who were kidnapped in Kenya a year ago. Diaz-Canel twitted that he spoke with the doctor’ relatives and assured them that Cuban authorities continue to work for their return, despite the global pandemic. Both doctors were kidnapped on April 12, 2019, on their way to the Mandera Hospital, close to the Kenya-Somalia border. From then on, Cuba has contacted with its counterparts in Kenya and Somalia to rescue the two doctors, and has also kept their families informed. Herrera, a specialist in Comprehensive General Medicine in Las Tunas province, and Rodríguez, a surgeon from Villa Clara, are part of the Cuban medical mission in Kenya. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba works on medicines and treatments against Covid-19 También te puede interesar Cuba works on medicines and treatments against Covid-19 Hace 20 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Action by Cuban doctors, a monument to Fidel Castro, says Díaz-Canel Hace 20 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Spanish left wing demands US to lift sanctions against Cuba Hace 20 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty