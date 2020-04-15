Cuban president calls to reduce circulation of state cars Hace 1 hora Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel called to reduce the circulation of state vehicles as much as possible to contribute to social distancing amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The president specifically referred to state cars that are still circulating on the streets although work in state institutions has decreased. At the daily meeting of the Government’s working group to prevent and control Covid-19 on Monday, the head of State called to facilitate food sales to the population through community initiatives and home deliveries. The officials who regularly participate in the government’s meeting did so through teleconferences from their work places. Transportation Minister Eduardo Rodriguez explained that after the suspension of public transport in the country, the movements of health professionals and other indispensable workers is guaranteed, as well as those of cancer patients and people suffering from other diseases. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Italian Minister calls Cuba’s aid an extraordinary exampleSiguiente More than 40 entities in China donate health materials to Cuba También te puede interesar Cuba’s Ministry of Health fights fake news Hace 59 min Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad More than 40 entities in China donate health materials to Cuba Hace 1 hora Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Italian Minister calls Cuba’s aid an extraordinary example Hace 1 hora Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty