Trump freezes funds allocated for WHO amid pandemic

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday he would freeze US funding to the World Health Organization (WHO), after launching controversial criticism of the entity amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

During a press conference at the White House, the Republican president stated his administration will withdraw the funds allocated to the international organization; in turn, he reviews his management of the current health crisis.

According to The New York Times, the announcement comes as Trump remains upset by criticism of his response to the emergency, and as he yearns for credit to his performance.

The president has repeatedly wanted to show his decision to impose travel restrictions on China as proof that he responded early to alerts about the dangers of the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus, which causes Covid-19.

However, the leader did not refer to the many voices that have condemned the inaction of the US executive after such travel limitation, which was disclosed on January 31, and it was not until March 13 that Trump declared a national emergency.

Tuesday's announcement immediately sparked unrest in the country's health community, including the American Medical Association, which issued a statement calling the measure a 'dangerous step in the wrong direction' and urged Trump to reconsider it.

'Fighting a pandemic requires international cooperation and dependence on science and data. Cutting funds for WHO, rather than focusing on solutions, is a dangerous move at a precarious time for the world,' assured the entity.

US media reported that Washington paid 893 million dollars to WHO over a two-year period, which represents approximately 15 percent of the agency's budget established in 1948.

Fuente: PL/imop