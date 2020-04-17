Belgium’s association describes US blockade against Cuba as criminal Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The US government takes its blockade against Cuba to a criminal cynicism dismissing limits, and it does so in times when solidarity must prevail, the Belgian organization ‘Friends of Cuba’ denounced this Thursday. On a press release, Freddy Tack, the vice president of the association founded over half a century ago, warned that at the hard time of the Covid-19 pandemic, which blindly attacks countries on all continents, Washington in addition to maintaining and tightening the blockade against Cuba extends it to an unimaginable scenario. At the end of March, a China’s Internet Alibaba company’s donation of protective face masks and coronavirus detection kits, could not reach Cuba. Recently, the country received the news of the impossibility of purchasing artificial ventilators because its suppliers were acquired by the US company Vyaire Medical Inc. Tack recalled calls for solidarity made by personalities from various political positions, the UN, the Pope, the World Health Organization and the European Union. Cuba responds with hundreds of doctors in dozens of countries, including Italy, Andorra, Venezuela, Nicaragua, several Caribbean States, Togo and Angola, without forgetting that in many nations these medical brigades have been since before the current health crisis, noted the representative of Friends of Cuba, member organization of the Belgian Coordination against US Blockade. The Trump administration must cope with thousands of sick and deaths in the United States by Covid-19 disease; however, it does not hesitate to dedicate efforts to prevent Cuba from accessing front-line material in this fight, to launch campaigns to denigrating its internationalist doctors and pressuring governments not to accept them, he sentenced. Tack questioned that while the Cuba’s physicians are helping the world tackle the pandemic, the White House escalates into an aggressive and illegal policy. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Disinfecting streets and public places in Cuba’s capital by Covid-19Siguiente Cuba appreciates Caricom’s stance on US sanctions También te puede interesar Cuban President assesses impact of measures against Covid-19 disease Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba urges to save electricity during social isolation Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba endorses the work of the UN and WHO against Covid-19 Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty