Cuba urges to save electricity during social isolation Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba´s National Energy Council (NEC) on Thursday urged to save electricity in the country, given the increased energy consumption closely related to home isolation of people and also to high temperatures. The NEC, headed by Deputy Prime Minister Ramiro Valdes, studied the energy demands for the fourth month of the year (April), which are at the same level of summer period, exceeding the energy plan by 5.3%. Such a figure, reached between April 1 and 14, account for 36.6 GW above, and an overconsumption of 9,516 tons of fuel. Cuba´s Minister of Energy and Mines, Livan Larronte, strongly recommended changing the cooking time out of the midday peak hours, since electricity diesel is produced in response to this requirement. Ramiro Valdes, for his part, reflected on indispensable control of rational use of energy at the time of fighting Covid-19, and also called for raising awareness, but also organizing life at homes to save energy. Valdes stressed about confronting illegal natures in energy sector and implementing best practices and experiences, many of them applied during the energy contingency in September. Fuente: PL/imop