Cuban President assesses impact of measures against Covid-19 disease

Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel assessed the eve the implementation of measures to control the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, causing Covid-19 disease, in the country.
The president participated in the daily meeting of the temporary work group of the country’s executive, where this Wednesday the Minister of Public Health Jose Angel Portal explained that 20 local virus transmission incidents were found in the national territory.

According to the minister, all those communities are in quarantine, except three of them, one in Havana; one in Taguasco, in the central province of Sancti Spiritus; and the last one in the Venezuela municipality of Ciego de Avila.

Isolation measures were reinforced in those places, Portal said, adding that for more security, local virus transmission events will be assessed after two incubation periods of the disease; that is, at least 28 days without reporting new Covid-19 cases in those areas.

The main officials of Havana, province with the highest number of cases, explained that from now on the health personnel at the head of hospitals will no longer be in charge of guaranteeing the necessary logistical assurance, this function will be assumed by employees of the administrative sector.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Alejandro Gil pointed out that 444 of over a thousand kindergartens in the country are still operating to help parents who need to work; however, there is close epidemiological surveillance of them.

Gil reported that this week an alternative teaching program would be announced to continue the school year, which is coordinated by the Ministry of Education.

Up to Wednesday, Cuba reported 48 new confirmed cases, amounting to 814 infected people in the country.

