Cuba with 923 positive cases for Covid-19 and a total of 31 deceased Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The Cuban Ministry of Public Health (Minsap) reported today 61 new patients with Covid-19, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 923; while other four died in the last day, for a total of 31 deaths. In the usual morning press conference, Dr. Francisco Durán, the national director of Epidemiology for Minsap, reported that the new positive cases are all Cuban, of which 57 were contacts of confirmed or suspected cases and the source of infection is being investigated for four. Dr. Durán mourned the death of four patients in the last 24 hours, for a total of 31. Despite the efforts of the team of doctors from the hospitals where they were admitted, the patients died from complications associated with the disease and other pathologies in their clinical condition. The specialist also explained that 10 patients are in critical condition, and seven are reported as serious. For clinical-epidemiological surveillance, two thousand 734 patients are admitted and another seven thousand 373 remain in their homes, where they are monitored from the Primary Health Care. To date, 23,331 diagnostic tests have been accumulated in this Caribbean nation to confirm the presence of the SARS-Cov2 coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, in people admitted as suspects and contacts of patients confirmed with the disease. Throughout the country, a plan of measures is adopted to minimize the spread of the pandemic, with a multi-sectoral approach, for which the highest authorities insist on social isolation and self-responsibility as ways to curb contagion. Health authorities reiterate the importance of being aware of reporting any kind of symptoms and immediately isolating themselves from family and friends. As of April 16, 182 countries with Covid-19 cases are reported, with two million 29 thousand 930 confirmed cases and 136 thousand 320 deaths, which brings the fatality of the disease to 6.71 percent. Fuente: PL/imop