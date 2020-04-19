Cuba defends the most humane of principles, says Díaz-Canel Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel reaffirmed on Saturday that the island defends the most humane of principles, remembering words of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro. On Twitter, the president quoted: ‘While violence and war are spreading and reigning in the world, Cuba and its people stand as defenders and symbols of the most humane and true principles that should and can rule over the Earth’. Diaz-Canel accompanied the text with the labels #SomosCuba and #SomosContinuidad, expressions that have become trends in Twitter in the current moments of solidarity assistance that Cuba is offering to other nations in the struggle against the Covid-19. Nearly 1,200 health professionals have been sent to other nations to help fight the pandemic, highlighted Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez on Friday. Twenty nations from Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America and the Caribbean are receiving cooperation from the island, which also shares some of the medicines it produces. In addition, its staff participates in and contributes experience to international consultations and discussions on specific treatments for patients or particular groups affected by SARS CoV-2. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Number of patients recovered from Covid-19 grows in Cuba También te puede interesar Number of patients recovered from Covid-19 grows in Cuba Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba with 923 positive cases for Covid-19 and a total of 31 deceased Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad USA will maintain blockade and exclude Cuba from humanitarian aid Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty