Cuban Science opens paths against Covid-19, says Díaz-Canel Hace 7 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, affirmed today that the island's men and women of science are opening paths to better face the Covid-19 pandemic. The head of state highlighted in his Twitter account that the work they carry out allows for greater preparation to combat the disease caused by SARS CoV-2, using its own resources and technologies. The goal is to eradicate it, destroy its high lethality and that we can immunize ourselves, he added in another message on that same social network. The day before, the president met with representatives of the country's scientific institutions, with whom he reviewed the contributions to the common battle against the new coronavirus. Díaz-Canel highlighted that what has been achieved so far validates the application of the scientific method to face contingencies, as it contributes to decision-making and the effectiveness of actions to counter the pandemic. The first results of the virtual researcher developed by the University of Computer Sciences (UCI) and the ministries of Health and Communications were shared at the meeting. The tool, in less than 24 hours, was used by 11,237 people, of whom 61 declared to be contacts of someone confirmed as positive to Covid-19. It was also known about the serological diagnostic test in which it works, and which uses the Ultra Microanalytical System (Sum), of national invoice, which will facilitate the massive search for cases in the population. The manufacture of protection means and the repair of ventilators necessary in intensive care were other contributions from the scientific community, for which various institutions and even private sector workers joined. Fuente: PL/imop