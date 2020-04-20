Hydraulic works culminate to mitigate drought in Cuban capital Hace 6 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Two important works to mitigate drought in Havana have entered test phase, authorities of the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources informed to local television. Specialized brigades completed the works for collecting surface waters and the pumping station at Maurin dam, west of Havana, a project that will allow to use 300 liters per second of water from this dam. In Ariguanabo, forces from several provinces also completed the system that will filter the water extracted from the dam. The project responds to the indications by President Miguel Diaz-Canel to look for new sources of water supply for the population amid the dry period and the health emergency of international concern caused by the novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Antonio Rodriguez, president of the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources, said that the connection with Cuenca Sur pipeline will be done this Monday, and it will provide a similar amount of water, alleviating the situation in the capital. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Mask making grows in Cuban province before the Covid-19 También te puede interesar Mask making grows in Cuban province before the Covid-19 Hace 6 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban Science opens paths against Covid-19, says Díaz-Canel Hace 7 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba defends the most humane of principles, says Díaz-Canel Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty