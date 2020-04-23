Those who infringe measures over Covid-19 are sanctioned in Cuba Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban courts are imposing severe sentences to those who infringe the measures adopted to curb the spread of the novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, said Otto Molina, president of Criminal Court in the Supreme People’s Court. The crime of spreading epidemics is regulated in article 187 of the penal code, by which citizens must comply with the decisions the Ministry of Public Health has adopted, the judge said on Wednesday during the TV program ‘Hacemos Cuba.’ Molina stated that justice is applied transparently and those accused will have due defense, but without any impunity. In addition to the spread of epidemics, other serious crimes judged in Cuban courts are hoarding, illegal economic activities, refusal to obey authorities, among others. The judge also stated that the judicial processes that were in process have been suspended due to the Covid-19 to respect the social isolation measures, although the due process and the guarantees of the parties are assured. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior US lies on Cuba are serious danger for the region También te puede interesar US lies on Cuba are serious danger for the region Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Despite the blockade, Cuba has the resources to face the Covid-19 Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba insists on importance of social distancing to stop Covid-19 Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty