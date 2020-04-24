Covid-19 in Cuba: 46 new positive cases and 3 deceased Hace 1 hora Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The Cuban Ministry of Public Health today reported 46 new positive cases with Covid-19 for a total amount of 1,235, while in all 43 has died. Francisco Durán, director of Epidemiology, regretted the death yesterday of three patients, an 86-year-old woman and two men, 74 and 87, respectively. According to Dr. Durán, of the new positive cases 21 are women and 25 men, 40 were contacts of previously confirmed cases, and the source of infection of the remaining six has not yet been specified. Until yesterday, the doctor said, 3.359 patients were admitted to hospitals for clinical-epidemiological surveillance, and another 5.681 people are monitored in their homes, from the Primary Health Care. On the other hand, Durán stressed that of the patients diagnosed with the ailment, 811 present stable clinical evolution, there are 365 recoveries, 10 in critical condition and four serious. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Those who infringe measures over Covid-19 are sanctioned in CubaSiguiente Cuba calls for saving energy in the face of increased consumption También te puede interesar Cuba calls for saving energy in the face of increased consumption Hace 59 min Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Those who infringe measures over Covid-19 are sanctioned in Cuba Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad US lies on Cuba are serious danger for the region Hace 2 días Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty