Cuba calls for saving energy in the face of increased consumption Hace 59 min Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The Cuban Energy Council (CEC) on Thursday called for electricity savings, amid increased consumption generated by permanent stay-at-home order due to Covid-19. At a meeting chaired by Vice Prime Minister Ramiro Valdés, the increased energy demand was analyzed, which between April 15 and 21 increased by 13 giga Watt / hour, in relation to previous week. The Minister of Energy and Mines, Livan Arronte, said that Cuba so far this month, the plan has been breached by 7.7%, equivalent to generating 79.7 GW / h. Responsibility for energy consumption and the application of measures to reduce energy expenditure at homes were also discussed. Ramiro Valdes specified that the guidelines given in these circumstances must be permanent and systematic, since the greatest wealth that the country has is savings. In this regard, he added that it is critical each family do as much as possible, because generating electricity is equivalent to more use of imported fuel, and that resource must be cared for this and other services. Fuente: PL/imop