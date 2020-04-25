Cuba’s President stands out May 1st celebration on networks Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel stood out on Saturday the upcoming celebration in the country, using social networks, of International Workers’ Day, complying with the measures to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. Imagination, creativity and joy of Cubans is infinite, pointed out the head of State on Twitter, where he stated that neither the Covid-19 nor any dark force will be able to overshadow such commemoration. In conditions of social isolation we will know how to celebrate May 1st from our homes, he said, and placed the labels #MyHomeIsMySquare, #WeAreCuba and #WeAreContinuity. Last Friday, Cuban Trade Union (CTC) called for celebrating the International Workers’ Day from homes, through different initiatives on the Internet and social networks. According to the CTC Trade Union Secretary General Ulises Guilarte, on this occasion the celebration will recognize the work of healthcare personnel and in particular the members of the 23 Cuban medical brigades that are fighting against the SARS-CoV-2 virus abroad, causing Covid-19. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba to extend tests to control the spread of Covid-19 disease También te puede interesar Cuba to extend tests to control the spread of Covid-19 disease Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba prepares new hospital for Covid-19 patients Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad First bioelectric plant in Cuba works with stability Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty